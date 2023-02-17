Anbaric - United We Stand

Hello Brighteon friends! New Anbaric rock song out today February 2023. United We Stand. Hope you like it!
You think you are strong aloneNo sociability
Sitting on your lonely throne
In true disharmony
Build your solitary fort
Sad absurdity
Petty issues sell you short
Dumb ass nominee
United we stand Don’t give
them any reason
Divided we fall Let us all stand tall
Stay together with your mates
The going’s getting tough
The enemy is at the gates
We’ll beat them sure enough
United we stand Don’t give them any reason
Divided we fall, Let us all stand tall
United
we stand You’ll be hung for treason
Divided we fall, Let us all stand tall
