Anbaric - United We Stand
23 views
Anbaric Finnish Rock From Swe
Published a day ago |

Hello Brighteon friends! New Anbaric rock song out today February 2023. United We Stand. Hope you like it!


You think you are strong aloneNo sociability
Sitting on your lonely throne
In true disharmony


Build your solitary fort
Sad absurdity
Petty issues sell you short
Dumb ass nominee

United we stand Don’t give them any reason
Divided we fall Let us all stand tall


Stay together with your mates
The going’s getting tough
The enemy is at the gates
We’ll beat them sure enough

United we stand Don’t give them any reason
Divided we fall, Let us all stand tall

United we stand You’ll be hung for treason
Divided we fall, Let us all stand tall

Keywords
musicrockhard rockmetalguitarmusic videoswedendrumsfinlandbass guitarnew rock

