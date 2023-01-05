Inside the Congo cobalt mines that exploit children / Your smart phone battery is from here

It is an essential part of most mobile gadgets sold around the world and demand for cobalt is soaring. But the process of extracting the mineral from the earth comes at a huge human cost.

A Sky News investigation has found children as young as four working in dangerous and squalid conditions in Cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for as little as 8p a day

🔗 All Credit To Sky News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcJ8me22NVs