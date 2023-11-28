A 12-year-old boy took US police on an hour-long chase of a stolen forklift.
68 views
•
Published 19 hours ago
•
A 12-year-old boy took US police on an hour-long chase of a stolen forklift.
Keywords
a 12-year-old boy took us police on an hour-long12 year old boy gets shot by police12 year old chased by cops14 year old boy steals car12 year old gets chased by cops12 year old chased by police12 year old running from cops
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos