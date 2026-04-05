the demons

look up from below

you'll never be

good enough to know





We set the rules

you follow our lead

we'll be the judge

of your deeds





In your dreams

you are a slave

in your dreams

do as we say





evil ones

fill our heads with doubt

want us to believe

there is not way out

God is our saviour

God is our shield

demons can't hurt us

when the truth is revealed





demons from hell

we fight

the demons from hell





we keep you busy

always running late

never ahead

of life's busy pace





bills to pay

money slaves

moving ahead

at snail's pace





In your dreams

you are a slave

in your dreams

do as we say





evil ones

fill our heads with doubt

want us to believe

there is not way out

God is our saviour

God is our shield

demons can't hurt us

when the truth is revealed





demons from hell

we fight

the demons from hell



fear our power

fear our wrath

your dreams are ours

we hold you back





you have no say

do as we say

weak minded fool

you are a tool





In your dreams

you are a slave

in your dreams

do as we say





evil ones

fill our heads with doubt

want us to believe

there is not way out

God is our saviour

God is our shield

demons can't hurt us

when the truth is revealed





demons from hell

we fight

the demons from hell

demons from hell

we fight

the demons from hell









