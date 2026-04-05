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Demons from Hell
neversaydie
neversaydie
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76 views • Yesterday

the demons

look up from below

you'll never be 

good enough to know


We set the rules

you follow our lead

we'll be the judge

of your deeds


In your dreams

you are a slave

in your dreams

do as we say


evil ones

fill our heads with doubt

want us to believe

there is not way out

God is our saviour

God is our shield

demons can't hurt us

when the truth is revealed


demons from hell

we fight

the demons from hell


we keep you busy

always running late

never ahead

of life's busy pace


bills to pay

money slaves

moving ahead

at snail's pace


In your dreams

you are a slave

in your dreams

do as we say


evil ones

fill our heads with doubt

want us to believe

there is not way out

God is our saviour

God is our shield

demons can't hurt us

when the truth is revealed


demons from hell

we fight

the demons from hell


fear our power

fear our wrath

your dreams are ours

we hold you back


you have no say

do as we say

weak minded fool

you are a tool


In your dreams

you are a slave

in your dreams

do as we say


evil ones

fill our heads with doubt

want us to believe

there is not way out

God is our saviour

God is our shield

demons can't hurt us

when the truth is revealed


demons from hell

we fight

the demons from hell

demons from hell

we fight

the demons from hell




Keywords
musicrockdemonsmetalneversaydie
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy