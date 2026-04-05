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the demons
look up from below
you'll never be
good enough to know
We set the rules
you follow our lead
we'll be the judge
of your deeds
In your dreams
you are a slave
in your dreams
do as we say
evil ones
fill our heads with doubt
want us to believe
there is not way out
God is our saviour
God is our shield
demons can't hurt us
when the truth is revealed
demons from hell
we fight
the demons from hell
we keep you busy
always running late
never ahead
of life's busy pace
bills to pay
money slaves
moving ahead
at snail's pace
In your dreams
you are a slave
in your dreams
do as we say
evil ones
fill our heads with doubt
want us to believe
there is not way out
God is our saviour
God is our shield
demons can't hurt us
when the truth is revealed
demons from hell
we fight
the demons from hell
fear our power
fear our wrath
your dreams are ours
we hold you back
you have no say
do as we say
weak minded fool
you are a tool
In your dreams
you are a slave
in your dreams
do as we say
evil ones
fill our heads with doubt
want us to believe
there is not way out
God is our saviour
God is our shield
demons can't hurt us
when the truth is revealed
demons from hell
we fight
the demons from hell
demons from hell
we fight
the demons from hell