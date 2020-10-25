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TRUMP WILL WIN - Supremely ugly Biden will lose - unfortunately, so will we
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78 views • October 25, 2020
Stepping back far enough to see the whole stage at one time tells us they are all working for the same masters, and all putting on a show crafted to generate certain behaviors in all of us.
Were the Biden/Harris win to take place, the worlds largest army, well-armed, highly-skilled, disciplined USofA hunters and veterans would crush the opposition in Civil War II. That won't work for The Big Plan.
The globalist schemers need that army to stand down when their beloved Commander In Chief tells them to.
Were the Biden/Harris win to take place, the worlds largest army, well-armed, highly-skilled, disciplined USofA hunters and veterans would crush the opposition in Civil War II. That won't work for The Big Plan.
The globalist schemers need that army to stand down when their beloved Commander In Chief tells them to.
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