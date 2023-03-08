Nanoparticle Contamination Cover-Up. Happening above YOUR HEAD, affecting YOUR LUNGS, UK Wide.





https://rumble.com/v2c9tzc-nanoparticle-contamination-cover-up-happening-above-your-head-affecting-you.html





Some of the nano particles being discovered in the air we breathe as a result of this menacing geoengineering that is going on right now above your head are not even being looked for. Strontium, Manganese, Aluminium, Barium none of these particles are found naturally in the air.





They are coming from the trails you can clearly see during the day. It has been labeled Chem. Trailing. However, THIS IS NOT A CONSPIRICY. Billy Goat Gates is believed to be one of the major funders of this madness. Those responsible say they are trying to block out the sun's rays to prevent global warming. Well, if this were true, why do they spray us all at night time OR in the current climate in the UK in MARCH 2023 when we see snow and ice and continuous grey skies in the daytime. This is idiocracy when there is no evidence of a threat to our beautiful planet. Our planet has evolved over millions of years we must STOP these 'nut jobs'. THERE IS NO GLOBAL WARMING THREAT. The privileged few are using the massive lie of this net zero project to assert control over people.





Source:- https://youtu.be/xQReY4trXbs





https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su... Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008 Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and CLICK THE BELL to ensure you are notified of our new videos. https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington To read or post comments on this video, please go directly to the article: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/n... Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video. A must view report from a top scientist covering the climate engineering nanoparticle pollution of our air, water, soils and food supply. All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer. Dane Wigington





https://patents.google.com/patent/US20090032214A1/en

https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/34/81/bc/a14f271aafdaf1/US20090032214A1.pdf





https://rumble.com/v1lgbpv-overcast-an-investigation-into-climate-engineering-2016-it-has-got-much-wor.html





In these times I consider it a duty to humanity to distribute as much information as possible so as to allow the truth to be discovered about the cover up and lies by the mainstream media. This involves, Health, Big Pharma and their Jabs, 5G ROLL OUT. To Debunk Climate Change and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering going on. A travesty being actively denied but supported by governments around the world. The Deliberate Spraying of aerosols 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath, explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org. See Documentary "The Dimming".





https://rumble.com/v1e2boz-chemtrailing-intensifies-reports-from-north-and-west-of-england-link-to-fil.html





Oh, and to expose any other things that might be tried that might take away our liberty and human rights given to us by god.





DuneDrifter, Topical Digest discovering the cover ups and lies you are being fed by mainstream media and Governments around the world.





https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





