[Jan 9, 2020] Declaring the End from the Beginning - Part 6 of 20: Internal Witness - How the KJV Supports FE (19K views on YouTube)

How should we view the book of Genesis? It is the foundation of the Holy Bible. Is it literal or figurative poetry? This is Part 6 of a 20 Part presentation I gave at the Declaring the End from the Beginning Isaiah 46:10 Conference in February of 2019. It deals with just a FEW of the MANY internal witnesses, which support the enclosed, circular, flat world model over the globe. And I show you that there are at least 137 of these internal witnesses in the King James Bible. Thus, those in the KJV Only camp (like Mike Hoggard, Steven Anderson, Kent Hovind, et al.) need to take careful note of the indisputable fact that the KJV in NO any way supports any notion whatsoever of a spinning, heliocentric (or geocentric) GLOBULAR Earth floating in an ever expanding vacuum of space model that most of them believe in. In fact, just go back and look at the KJV's use of the words FIRMament and CIRCLE as shown in Parts 1 and 2 of this series. So, if you claim the KJV is the end all be all, then you need to start believing what it actually says and stop FORCING it into saying what it simply does not.See also: World Upside Down (Biblical Earth Documentary 2020):For those interested in watching this whole series in order, please check out the playlist I created for this series:It is my desire to continue to put out free content for you (including lectures like this from conferences I've done). But YouTube demonetizes many of my videos and appears to have been shadow-banning a lot of my content, resulting in a massive cut in our monthly revenue. I don't have a Patreon account (primarily because they are censoring just as much as YouTube and other larger platforms), so if you'd like to support what I do so that I can continue doing it, please go here:If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science