BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Banks don't lend money. They buy your promissory note. (transcript in notes)
Traveling Truth Tour
Traveling Truth Tour
91 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
32 views • January 26, 2020
We are also working on Sovereign Rights and protection in all the Sovereign nations who have been illegally occupied by canada INC under the rule of the Vatican - Harming everyone and everything

We are always adding more videos and new information the video channels

The new web site has been decided called -- UNIFY THE PEOPLE we b url we be UTP.guide

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=674&v=zhNSXdge-R4

Constitutional Conventions Why is it So Important with Dallas Hills - YouTube
Constitutional Conventions Why is it So Important with Dallas Hills Under natural law, all people have the right to life, liberty, and estate; under the social contract, the people could instigate ...
Brighteon is our free speech video platform site as we are loosing videos on FB and other social media sites - please review channels for new information - and share to family and friends to further the information

We The People - Constitutional Conventions
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/dallas


We The People - Constitutional Conventions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_kvnUusdDPeJgByvgkEFAA

Site is filled with important information always being updated
http://historylessonsdeleted.blogspot.com/

We The People Constitutional Conventions on Facebook - also their are individual pages of every Sovereign /province
Naming convention is example Alberta Constitutional Conventions - Saskatchewan Constitutional Conventions - and so forth for the rest of Sovereign/provinces
https://www.facebook.com/groups/373652496802161/

We The People Constitutional Conventions Public Group | Facebook
The Purpose of the Travelling Truth is to bringing some important information you , your family and friends that may be interested in Listening , watching videos and may be interested in having the team visit your local area to educate more people on a Solution - we do except donations - please e-tranfer email [email protected] and thank you for helping
Keywords
canadabna actde factode jurefinancedallas hillsconstitutional conventionsthe myth is canadatravelling truth tourindian act
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Chase Codewell
Pakistan&#8217;s Cautious Mediation Gambit: Bridging Iran and the U.S. Amid a Fractured Middle East

Pakistan’s Cautious Mediation Gambit: Bridging Iran and the U.S. Amid a Fractured Middle East

Garrison Vance
Voting Machine Glitch Disrupts New York&#8217;s 17th Congressional District Race

Voting Machine Glitch Disrupts New York’s 17th Congressional District Race

Douglas Harrington
The GOP Deserved to Lose &#8212; and I Say That as a Former Trump Voter

The GOP Deserved to Lose — and I Say That as a Former Trump Voter

Mike Adams
The AI Tsunami: Why We Must Prepare for the Coming Job Wipeout and System Reset

The AI Tsunami: Why We Must Prepare for the Coming Job Wipeout and System Reset

Mike Adams
U.S. Strikes Iran&#8217;s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

U.S. Strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy