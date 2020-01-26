Banks don't lend money. They buy your promissory note. (transcript in notes)

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The new web site has been decided called -- UNIFY THE PEOPLE we b url we be UTP.guide
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Constitutional Conventions Why is it So Important with Dallas Hills - YouTube
Constitutional Conventions Why is it So Important with Dallas Hills Under natural law, all people have the right to life, liberty, and estate; under the social contract, the people could instigate ...
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We The People - Constitutional Conventions
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We The People - Constitutional Conventions
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Site is filled with important information always being updated
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We The People Constitutional Conventions on Facebook - also their are individual pages of every Sovereign /province
Naming convention is example Alberta Constitutional Conventions - Saskatchewan Constitutional Conventions - and so forth for the rest of Sovereign/provinces
https://www.facebook.com/groups/373652496802161/
We The People Constitutional Conventions Public Group | Facebook
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