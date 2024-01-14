Create New Account
Sitter beslutsfattarna under pandemin säkert? Elsa Widding
TowardsTheLight
Published 18 hours ago

Medborgarpolitik publicerar med tillstånd av Elsa Widding ett urval av hennes videofilmer som behandlar ämnen och fakta som inte får tillräcklig uppmärksamhet i etablerade media. Om du vill stödja Elsa med en donation kan du klicka på denna länk till MediaLinq: https://www.medialinq.se/checkout/index.html?ol=d&rcp=339c918d5d304aa8929f32a787e9b077&sel=Donation&origin=referrer&a=5 Det tar 5 sekunder! Behövs mer än någonsin nu, när Elsa inte längre har stöd av en partiorganisation!


Italian Health Minister Under Investigation for Murder for Concealing COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths –

Vigilant News Network

https://vigilantnews.com/post/italian-health-minister-under-investigation-for-murder-for-

concealing-covid-19-vaccine-deaths/


Philip Davies MP speaks out over world health organisation pandemic Response Treaty

https://youtu.be/bOx6rlJj3W8?si=vW-FiG9IP3dbLWrT


Det Goda Samhället gästskribent Dan Alhlmark – WHO och det kommande pandemiavtalet

https://detgodasamhallet.com/2024/01/11/gastskribent-dan-ahlmark-who-och-det-kommande-

pandemiavtalet/


Länk till Malcom Roberts

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0uIIE6IA7q/?igsh=NjZiM2M3MzIxNA==


Länk till MyNewsdesk nyhetsrummet

https://www.mynewsdesk.com/se/elsa-widding-ab

