DIY IDEAS NO WELDING USED HOW TO MAKE WASTE OIL BURNER STOVE

lease support the creator of this content, for more great content please visit
moTHORguide diyPH
@motorguideDIYPH
Good day mga mam and sir.
For today's video ay gagawa ako ng medium size design ng chamber at 20mm ∅ na burner ng kalan demantika o used engine oil burner stove. Gamit lang ang lumang lata ng pintura.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.