Jordanian people are chanting slogans in support of Hamas near the Israeli embassy in Jordan.

A call from the Jordanian clans and tribes, and from youth groups in various regions, for a general mobilization and march towards the border with occupied Palestine, and towards the site of the Unknown Soldier in Al-Karama.



Official statement from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia calls for a immediate ceasefire, but holds Israel responsible due to its repeated provocations and deprivation of rights of Palestinians.



Official statement from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs:





“Moscow expresses the most serious concern about the sharp deterioration of the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

In this regard, we confirm our principled and consistent position that this conflict, which has been dragging on for 75 years, has no forceful solution and can be resolved exclusively by political and diplomatic means, through the establishment of a full-fledged negotiation process on a well-known international legal basis, providing for the creation an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem, living in peace and security with Israel.

We regard the current large-scale escalation of the situation as another extremely dangerous manifestation of a vicious circle of violence, which is a direct consequence of the chronic failure to comply with the relevant resolutions of the UN and its Security Council and the actual blocking by the West of the work of the Middle East “quartet” of international mediators consisting of Russia, the USA, the EU and the UN.

We call on the Palestinian and Israeli sides for an immediate ceasefire, renunciation of violence, the exercise of necessary restraint and the establishment, with the assistance of the international community, of a negotiation process aimed at establishing a comprehensive, lasting and much-awaited peace in the Middle East.”



International Response to Escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict:

🇷🇺 Russia's Special Representative for the Middle East and African Countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, stated, "This is a recurrence of a conflict lasting 75 years. Moscow is in contact with all parties, including Arab nations. We urge an immediate ceasefire and peace."

🇹🇷 Erdogan called on the parties in Israel to exercise restraint and avoid escalating the situation.

🇭🇺 Hungary condemns attacks against Israel and recognizes its right to self-defense.

🇩🇪 German authorities condemned the operation by Palestinian radicals in Israel.

🇫🇷 Macron denounced the attack by Palestinian militants on Israel.

🇬🇪 The people of Georgia express support for their fraternal Israel, said the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament.

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry called the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict unprecedented and urged both sides to de-escalate.

🇨🇭 Switzerland advises its citizens to refrain from traveling to Israel.

🇺🇦 Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on Israel and supported Israel's right to self-defense.

🇮🇷 Iran supports the "Flood of Al-Aqsa" operation initiated by Palestinian radicals on Israeli territory.

🇶🇦 Qatar claims that Israel bears sole responsibility for the ongoing escalation of violence and calls on both sides to show restraint.





A White House National Security Council spokesperson said the US “unequivocally condemns” attacks by the Palestinian group Hamas against Israeli civilians and firmly stands with the government and people of Israel, CNN reported on Saturday.

Citing a statement from the spokesperson, CNN reported that White House National Security Adviser Jake "Al Qaeda is on our side in Syria" Sullivan had spoken with his Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi, and would remain in close contact.