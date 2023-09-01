ABC Episode 107: “Dreams, Daydreams & Altered Mental States”

“As the practical value of altering consciousness becomes recognized, procedures to effect these alterations will become increasingly ordinary and unremarkable. The whole concept of changing states of consciousness will cease to have a threatening or exotic aspect.” ― Michael Crichton





“A residual sea of symbols which is shared by all mankind, usually accessed through dreams or altered states, and from which cultures draw images on which to found their religions.” ― Carl Jung







~ FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/hr3HdB_qnw8



