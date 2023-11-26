Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Return of Life on the Streets of Gaza - for a few days during temporary humanitarian pause
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
980 Subscribers
77 views
Published 13 hours ago

Return of life to the streets of Gaza - for a few days.

Adding:

There were images of; Hundreds of Palestinians lined up in front of a petrol station in Rafah, south of the #Gaza Strip, to fill up their cars with fuel after minor amounts of fuel were allowed into the besieged enclave amid the humanitarian pause, which followed 49 days of brutal Israeli aggression.


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket