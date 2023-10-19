X22 REPORT Ep 3190b - [DS] Begins The Push To WWIII, At The Precipice, Buckle Up

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3190b - Oct 18, 2023





[DS] Begins The Push To WWIII, The People Are Being Brought To The Precipice, Buckle Up





The [DS] is now pushing WWIII. The [DS] is slowly pushing war and this will continue into 2024. The people are will be brought to the precipice. The precipice is going to consist of the collapse of the economy, open border and war. The people will have to make a decision, do they want war or peace. At this point the people will have to look deep to make this change.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.









