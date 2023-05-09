https://gettr.com/post/p2gimjpf71a
2017年郭文贵警告了美国即将发生的事情，黑暗即将到来！
In 2017, Guo Wengui warned of what was about to happen in America. Darkness was coming!
@asheinamerica @ryanmatta
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
