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World War II: The Greatest Generation
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20 views • January 15, 2021
This video is an illustrated essay that I wrote a few years ago to pay tribute to my father's military service during World War II. I present a brief narrative, based on his journal, of his experiences in the United States Army as part of the 46th field artillery, 5th infantry division, that marched across Normandy to achieve victory over the German Army in 1944. He asks and answers the intriguing question: "Were we heroes?" My father's service to his country is a reminder to patriots at this point in our nation's history that freedom is never free!
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