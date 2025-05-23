MantisX Double Action Diligence Course with the Walther P22Q

Taking on the MantisX dry fire, Double Action Diligence course running the Mantis X10 on the Walther P22Q.





Double action, so no need to manually cycle the action between shots. The P22 has a safety that blocks the hammer from striking the firing pin…perfect for dry fire practice.





The 12 pound DA pull makes things challenging for the tiny, lightweight Walther pistol.





The course made for quite the index finger workout. Even with the ambi advantage allowing me to make use of my left hand and right hand trigger fingers, I had to complete the course over 14 days, thousands of dry fire trigger pulls…once I had to take a couple days off to let my bruised fingers recover.





Some of the drills weren't too hard while others I felt like I was brute force hacking the drill…like infinite monkeys with infinite typewriters and infinite time finally writing a Shakespeare sonnet.





Warning: Spoiler Alert





Some of the drills are pretty challenging, at least for me, and the motivation of “what’s next” definitely helped me along the way. So be warned that I’m about to show samples from each drill that will undermine that wonder of what’s around the corner.









The Double Action Diligence course consists of ten drills.





Starting with the





1. Timed Benchmark Drill

85+ avg score

5 seconds

Twice

8 attempts





2. Shot Timer

80+ average score

15 seconds

Magazine Change

Twice

Almost 100 attempts, 2,000 shots

I was very close to deferring until I could acquire a heavier DA pistol with a better trigger…but just pushed thru until the statistical long tail, monkeys with typewriters writing two short sentences.





3. Cadence 2 seconds

85+ score

15 seconds

Twice

33 attempts





4. Shot Timer Drill from Holster

6 shots under 5 seconds

Last shot score of 90+

Twice

5 attempts





5. Cadence 1 second

85+ score

15 seconds

Twice

25 attempts





6. Timed Benchmark

90+ average score

4 seconds

Twice

24 attempts





7. Shot Timer

85+ average score

15 seconds

Magazine change

Twice

39 attempts





8. Cadence ½ Second

70+ score

Twice

59 attempts





9. Shot Timer from holster 6 shots, last shot greater than 90

15 attempts





10.Shot Timer 5 shots to kneeling 80+ score less than 12 seeconds

15 seconds





Upon completing the course, Mantis will send a DA Diligence patch right to your mailbox. Add it to your collection of MantisX patches.





