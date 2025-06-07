BrightLearn - The 150 Healthiest Comfort Foods on Earth by Jonny Bowden and Jeannette Bessinger

In "The 150 Healthiest Comfort Foods on Earth," authors Jonny Bowden and Jeannette Bessinger tackle the challenge of transforming traditional comfort foods into healthier versions without sacrificing taste or the emotional satisfaction these dishes provide. They address the key culprits of unhealthy eating, such as trans fats and "damaged" fats, by recommending baking or braising over frying and using cold-pressed or organic oils. To reduce calorie intake, they suggest using low-fat dairy and unsweetened skim milk as substitutes. The authors also tackle sodium concerns by advocating for unrefined sea salt or liquid aminos, which offer flavor with less sodium. To manage glycemic load, they advise incorporating more fiber and opting for whole grains and low-sugar fruits. Additionally, they emphasize the importance of protein, noting that higher-protein diets are more satiating and can prevent overeating. The book introduces the concept of "invisible" nutrient boosters, such as adding broccoli to juice, to enhance the nutritional profile of dishes. Bowden and Bessinger's approach ensures that comfort foods can evoke cherished memories and emotions while aligning with healthier eating habits, making their book an invaluable resource for those who refuse to compromise on taste or health.

