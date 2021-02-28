© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
mRNA 'vaccines' - ASK THE EXPERTS II. With rebuttal of information from a corrupt source for the BBC
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
220 views • February 28, 2021
This is a follow up to the first ASK THE EXPERTS video that went viral.
In response the BBC clumsily tried to attack the information in that first film in their 'investigative' programme Panorama. In the process they shot themselves in both their feet.
This rebuttal video by Oracle Films has blown them out of the water - disclosing that Prof. Liam Smeeth who was the main commentator on the programme has received hundreds of millions in donations from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, along with the BBC themselves who also received $53,000,000 from the same foundation. The result was their heavily biased, malicious and ridiculous programme - "he who pays the piper calls the tune" - as the old saying goes. The state propagandists are losing the battle big style, and they are running scared. Hence this Panorama programme by the state's official broadcaster.
But there's FAR more revealed in this 'must watch' video. It's a 'jaw dropper'!
More info. at Big Gee's Blog ( https://biggeesblog.cymru )
In response the BBC clumsily tried to attack the information in that first film in their 'investigative' programme Panorama. In the process they shot themselves in both their feet.
This rebuttal video by Oracle Films has blown them out of the water - disclosing that Prof. Liam Smeeth who was the main commentator on the programme has received hundreds of millions in donations from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, along with the BBC themselves who also received $53,000,000 from the same foundation. The result was their heavily biased, malicious and ridiculous programme - "he who pays the piper calls the tune" - as the old saying goes. The state propagandists are losing the battle big style, and they are running scared. Hence this Panorama programme by the state's official broadcaster.
But there's FAR more revealed in this 'must watch' video. It's a 'jaw dropper'!
More info. at Big Gee's Blog ( https://biggeesblog.cymru )
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.