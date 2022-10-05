Create New Account
CDC STUDY FINDS ALUMINUM IN VACCINES IS ASSOCIATED WITH ASTHMA - TheHighwire.com
Published 2 months ago

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/cdc-study-finds-aluminum-in-vaccines-is-associated-with-asthma/ CDC STUDY FINDS ALUMINUM IN VACCINES IS ASSOCIATED WITH ASTHMAAfter nearly ten years of demands by top government oversight agencies and several legal correspondences by ICAN attorneys regarding the lack of safety studies comparing total health outcomes of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated kids, scientists at the Centers for Disease Control have decided to give it a whirl. Despite a poor study design, these study results cast serious doubts surrounding the safety of injected aluminum, which is present in abundant amounts in childhood vaccines. New results shed new light on the possible causes for childhood asthma and eczema.

POSTED: October 3, 2022

