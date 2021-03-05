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** SPACE X, STARSHIP SN-10 SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH/LANDING/EXPLOSION ** 03/Mar/2021
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40 views • March 05, 2021
** SpaceX Starship prototype SN10 flies high, nails landing, then explodes
-Third time's a charm. Elon Musk's Mars rocket prototype just made its first landing -- but shortly after it went boom.
- Cnet, Eric Mack, Jackson Ryan, 03/Mar/2021
- Article & Video: https://www.cnet.com/news/spacex-starship-prototype-sn10-flies-high-nails-landing-then-explodes/
-- A month after SpaceX's SN9 flew more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) high, its successor, SN10, duplicated the feat, flying high above Texas before nailing the landing -- a first for the prototype.
SN10 is the third such developmental prototype of Starship, Elon Musk's next-generation rocket destined for the moon and Mars, to make a high-altitude flight since the mesmerizing flight and explosive ending of SN8 in December 2020. SN9 flew high and then crash-landed and exploded on Feb. 2.
The third try was the charm for SN10.
SN10 reached its targeted altitude of 6 miles, cutting off each engine in series on the way up to throttle down and hit the desired apogee. The rocket then began an extended picturesque period of free fall -- a "belly flop" as it has come to be known -- before firing the engines back up to perform its trademark flip maneuver to make a vertical landing. After a six-minute journey, SN10 came to rest on the pad at SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica.
It didn't seem like a perfect landing and there seemed to be a slight lean in the Starship's massive stainless steel frame, but it didn't tip over. Then, approximately 10 minutes after the landing, the Starship exploded. Flames erupted from the bottom of the vehicle and sent it for an unscheduled second trip into the sky.
-Third time's a charm. Elon Musk's Mars rocket prototype just made its first landing -- but shortly after it went boom.
- Cnet, Eric Mack, Jackson Ryan, 03/Mar/2021
- Article & Video: https://www.cnet.com/news/spacex-starship-prototype-sn10-flies-high-nails-landing-then-explodes/
-- A month after SpaceX's SN9 flew more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) high, its successor, SN10, duplicated the feat, flying high above Texas before nailing the landing -- a first for the prototype.
SN10 is the third such developmental prototype of Starship, Elon Musk's next-generation rocket destined for the moon and Mars, to make a high-altitude flight since the mesmerizing flight and explosive ending of SN8 in December 2020. SN9 flew high and then crash-landed and exploded on Feb. 2.
The third try was the charm for SN10.
SN10 reached its targeted altitude of 6 miles, cutting off each engine in series on the way up to throttle down and hit the desired apogee. The rocket then began an extended picturesque period of free fall -- a "belly flop" as it has come to be known -- before firing the engines back up to perform its trademark flip maneuver to make a vertical landing. After a six-minute journey, SN10 came to rest on the pad at SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica.
It didn't seem like a perfect landing and there seemed to be a slight lean in the Starship's massive stainless steel frame, but it didn't tip over. Then, approximately 10 minutes after the landing, the Starship exploded. Flames erupted from the bottom of the vehicle and sent it for an unscheduled second trip into the sky.
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