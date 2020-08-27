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The Fact-Free Lockdown Hysteria _ Thomas E. Woods, Jr.
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13 views • August 27, 2020
Recorded at the Mises Institute in Auburn, Alabama, on July 16, 2020.
Examining the empirical basis for mandatory lockdown policies in both the physical and social sciences. We are concerned about the impact of COVID-19 lockdown / quarantines on our freedoms, human rights, physical and mental health, and economy. We are skeptical of an ongoing lockdown as an effective way to manage a coronavirus.
This is a non-partisan, non-casteist, non-governmental, multidisciplinary, global research evaluation.
Thomas E. Woods Jr. is an American author, historian and libertarian who is currently a senior fellow at the Mises Institute. Woods is a New York Times Best-Selling author and has published twelve books.
Sources : https://tomwoods.com/lockdown/
Examining the empirical basis for mandatory lockdown policies in both the physical and social sciences. We are concerned about the impact of COVID-19 lockdown / quarantines on our freedoms, human rights, physical and mental health, and economy. We are skeptical of an ongoing lockdown as an effective way to manage a coronavirus.
This is a non-partisan, non-casteist, non-governmental, multidisciplinary, global research evaluation.
Thomas E. Woods Jr. is an American author, historian and libertarian who is currently a senior fellow at the Mises Institute. Woods is a New York Times Best-Selling author and has published twelve books.
Sources : https://tomwoods.com/lockdown/
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