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Breaking!!! FDA Approves the Bioweapon Vax!! Aussie Trucker SHUTDOWN Coming! Dr David Martin-Proof of Treason! Trump Working for Elite, Afghanistan-US Threat Comparisons, and More, August 23, 2021
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1182 views • August 23, 2021
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FDA Approves First COVID-19 Vaccine
Submitted by Terral
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-covid-19-vaccine
Related: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FWsMvbWyToFC/
https://ussanews.com/News1/2021/08/21/lendman-israel-proves-vaccinations-cause-covid/
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Australia To Be SHUT DOWN by Truckers on Aug. 31 to "Throw off the Government"
Submitted by Karen
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/australia-new-zealand-to-be-shut-down-by-truckers-on-aug-31-to-throw-off-the-government
Related:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/fed-up-unarmed-australians-hit-the-streets-in-protest-of-medical-police-state-police-fire-on-crowds/
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Dr. David E. Martin reveals shocking news everyone, especially Canadians, MUST ACT on NOW! Proof of Treason and Crimes Against
Submitted by Brenda
Sunday, August 22, 2021 9:48
https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/08/dr-david-e-martin-drops-shocking-info-on-canadians-3041225.html - start at the 14min mark, here the two links he mentioned https://acuitastx.com/ and http://www.arbutusbio.com/
Source: Vaccine Choice Canada
Dr. David E. Martin reveals shocking news everyone, especially Canadians, MUST ACT on NOW! Proof of Treason and Crimes Against Humanity.
Dr. David E. Martin: https://www.davidmartin.world/
The Fauci COVID-19 Dossier: https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf
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I Voted For Trump. His Response To Restaurant Passports In America Is INEXCUSABLE.
Submitted by Christina
On August 21, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/GziwBHRdR7w
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Breaking news update - Triple Flipper - FBI, Facebook and MSM all FLIP their script on the same day!
Submitted by Terral
On August 22, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/9fe0d9e3-2931-4397-a910-d3afe0a369fb
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
FDA Approves First COVID-19 Vaccine
Submitted by Terral
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-covid-19-vaccine
Related: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FWsMvbWyToFC/
https://ussanews.com/News1/2021/08/21/lendman-israel-proves-vaccinations-cause-covid/
--
Australia To Be SHUT DOWN by Truckers on Aug. 31 to "Throw off the Government"
Submitted by Karen
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/australia-new-zealand-to-be-shut-down-by-truckers-on-aug-31-to-throw-off-the-government
Related:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/fed-up-unarmed-australians-hit-the-streets-in-protest-of-medical-police-state-police-fire-on-crowds/
--
Dr. David E. Martin reveals shocking news everyone, especially Canadians, MUST ACT on NOW! Proof of Treason and Crimes Against
Submitted by Brenda
Sunday, August 22, 2021 9:48
https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/08/dr-david-e-martin-drops-shocking-info-on-canadians-3041225.html - start at the 14min mark, here the two links he mentioned https://acuitastx.com/ and http://www.arbutusbio.com/
Source: Vaccine Choice Canada
Dr. David E. Martin reveals shocking news everyone, especially Canadians, MUST ACT on NOW! Proof of Treason and Crimes Against Humanity.
Dr. David E. Martin: https://www.davidmartin.world/
The Fauci COVID-19 Dossier: https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf
--
I Voted For Trump. His Response To Restaurant Passports In America Is INEXCUSABLE.
Submitted by Christina
On August 21, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/GziwBHRdR7w
--
Breaking news update - Triple Flipper - FBI, Facebook and MSM all FLIP their script on the same day!
Submitted by Terral
On August 22, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/9fe0d9e3-2931-4397-a910-d3afe0a369fb
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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