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Tauna Meyer - Homeschooling for the Mom who's Far From Perfect!
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18 views • August 05, 2020
Are you a Type-B mom? If you're the mom who is far from perfect, insecure about your ability to homeschool, and worried that you're going to mess it all up, then this podcast is for YOU! (Spoiler alert...almost every mom feels this way!)
Join Tauna Meyer, homeschooling mom of 6, popular speaker, and founder of The Proverbial Homemaker, as she offers wisdom to moms with a few simple reminders of the things we should stop worrying about.
Tauna has a passion for providing simple solutions and relatable encouragement that help moms overcome the hurdles that keep them from homeschooling successfully, all while pointing themselves and their children to Christ.
Check out Tauna's Proverbial Homeschooler Blog - http://www.proverbialhomemaker.com/idevaffiliate//idevaffiliate.php?id=homegrown_1
4 things you do NOT have to worry about as a homeschool mom:
1) You’re not enough.
2) You’ll mess them up.
3) You won’t do it right.
4) You can’t homeschool successfully.
PARTNER WITH US!
If you believe in homeschooling, please partner with us by making a tax-deductible donation to support Schoolhouse Rocked. - https://schoolhouserocked.com/support/
Schoolhouse Rocked: The Homeschool Revolution is feature-length documentary, currently in production. The film is intended to encourage and equip homeschool families to start strong and finish well. It follows host, Yvette Hampton as she travels the country with her family talking with education experts, curriculum developers, college and university faculty and administrators, and homeschooling families at every stage in the process, from kindergarten to college graduation and beyond. As viewers follow Yvette on this journey and share in her challenges and victories as a homeschool mom, they will gather the necessary resources and encouragement to homeschool their own children with excellence.
Join Tauna Meyer, homeschooling mom of 6, popular speaker, and founder of The Proverbial Homemaker, as she offers wisdom to moms with a few simple reminders of the things we should stop worrying about.
Tauna has a passion for providing simple solutions and relatable encouragement that help moms overcome the hurdles that keep them from homeschooling successfully, all while pointing themselves and their children to Christ.
Check out Tauna's Proverbial Homeschooler Blog - http://www.proverbialhomemaker.com/idevaffiliate//idevaffiliate.php?id=homegrown_1
4 things you do NOT have to worry about as a homeschool mom:
1) You’re not enough.
2) You’ll mess them up.
3) You won’t do it right.
4) You can’t homeschool successfully.
PARTNER WITH US!
If you believe in homeschooling, please partner with us by making a tax-deductible donation to support Schoolhouse Rocked. - https://schoolhouserocked.com/support/
Schoolhouse Rocked: The Homeschool Revolution is feature-length documentary, currently in production. The film is intended to encourage and equip homeschool families to start strong and finish well. It follows host, Yvette Hampton as she travels the country with her family talking with education experts, curriculum developers, college and university faculty and administrators, and homeschooling families at every stage in the process, from kindergarten to college graduation and beyond. As viewers follow Yvette on this journey and share in her challenges and victories as a homeschool mom, they will gather the necessary resources and encouragement to homeschool their own children with excellence.
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