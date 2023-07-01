Americans Have No Idea Where Their Taxpayer $Money Is Going - Max Blumenthal at UN Security Council On Ukraine Aid - $4.5 Mil taken from Social Security to Ukraine, BlackRock

UN Security Council meeting

Americans Have No Idea Where Their Taxpayer Money Is Going - (Grayzone's) Max Blumenthal at UN Security Council On Ukraine Aid - $4.5 Mil from Social Security, etc.

Max Blumenthal, the editor of the ' Grayzone' investigative outlet, presented the UNSC meeting with details of how American taxpayers' money, allocated as financial aid to Ukraine, ends up with more recipients than expected.