Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Americans Have No Idea Where Their Taxpayer $Money Is Going - Max Blumenthal at UN Security Council On Ukraine Aid - $4.5 Mil taken from Social Security to Ukraine, BlackRock
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
931 Subscribers
51 views
Published Saturday

UN Security Council meeting

Americans Have No Idea Where Their Taxpayer Money Is Going - (Grayzone's) Max Blumenthal at UN Security Council On Ukraine Aid - $4.5 Mil from Social Security, etc.

Max Blumenthal, the editor of the ' Grayzone' investigative outlet, presented the UNSC meeting with details of how American taxpayers' money, allocated as financial aid to Ukraine, ends up with more recipients than expected.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket