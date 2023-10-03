Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Jane Ruby | Todd Callender | IS OCT 4 A FEMA RUN DOMESTIC RADIATION BIOTERRORISM ATTACK?
channel image
Laska in the Great White North
37 Subscribers
165 views
Published 14 hours ago

Please Click here  | Dr. Jane Ruby on Rumble

⬇️

https://rumble.com/v3lhaey-is-oct-4-a-fema-run-domestic-radiation-bioterrorism-attack.html

Dr. Jane Ruby | Attorney Todd Callender | IS OCT 4 A FEMA RUN DOMESTIC RADIATION BIOTERRORISM ATTACK?

Dr. Jane Ruby

9/27/23. Millions of Americans are focused right now on Wednesday, October 4 because the United States government announced that FEMA is conducting a nationwide test that, could be a radiation attack due to the exorbitant amount of energy capability of 5G towers.

Todd Callender say YES and brings suggestions for protection and survival.

Vaxxchoice.com,

5smallstones.com,

TruthHub.com

Keywords
fematestdr jane ruby

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket