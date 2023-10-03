Dr. Jane Ruby | Todd Callender | IS OCT 4 A FEMA RUN DOMESTIC RADIATION BIOTERRORISM ATTACK?

Please Click here | Dr. Jane Ruby on Rumble
Dr. Jane Ruby | Attorney Todd Callender | IS OCT 4 A FEMA RUN DOMESTIC RADIATION BIOTERRORISM ATTACK?
Dr. Jane Ruby
9/27/23. Millions of Americans are focused right now on Wednesday, October 4 because the United States government announced that FEMA is conducting a nationwide test that, could be a radiation attack due to the exorbitant amount of energy capability of 5G towers.
Todd Callender say YES and brings suggestions for protection and survival.
