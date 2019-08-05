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Black Salve - Pitfalls If Used Improperly
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303 views • August 05, 2019
A clip from a recent interview with Josh Dharma. This clip discusses problems that can arise if escharotics are used improperly.
To see the complete 47 minute interview, presented by DharmaPortal, go to:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0kH_UlVYoc
Further information on all books written by Greg Caton is provided at: http://www.gregcaton.com
To see the complete 47 minute interview, presented by DharmaPortal, go to:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0kH_UlVYoc
Further information on all books written by Greg Caton is provided at: http://www.gregcaton.com
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