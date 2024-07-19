© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Donald Trump exfil sequence is very interesting, perhaps someone can explain why a member of the U.S. Secret Service CAT is filmed pointing his gun at Donald Trump in the exit vehicle - CATMAN also seems to be very active on the radio.
He is quickly spotted by one of Donald Trump's Secret Service close protection agents who seems to be asking him to stand down which he approves with a thumb up. How weird?
Source @AussieCossack
