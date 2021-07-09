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Business shut down [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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50 views • July 09, 2021
Zachery Denman, July 8, 2021
The tyranny was not going to stop until every small business was shut down.. Alisha goes undercover closing businesses that break the lockdown rules..
Please support the Sci-Fi Series on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
Subscribe for more films and videos:
https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman
Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Alisha - Melissa C
Tony - AJ North
Patron Credits
T.Clarke - Galactic Rebel
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
Playlist
The tyranny was not going to stop until every small business was shut down.. Alisha goes undercover closing businesses that break the lockdown rules..
Please support the Sci-Fi Series on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
Subscribe for more films and videos:
https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman
Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Alisha - Melissa C
Tony - AJ North
Patron Credits
T.Clarke - Galactic Rebel
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
Playlist
Keywords
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