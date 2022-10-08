"World Digital ID May Soon Be Coming"

The World Economic Forum has recently been touting the need for a world digital ID. In order to better control future pandemics or any other world catastrophe, they claim all the world's populations need a secure and globally managed world digital ID. It will be initially a smart phone app. that will contain all your government and health documents. Many believe it may also contain such things as purchase and credit history, travel history, energy usage, vaccination status, and more. The world digital ID could also be easily adapted to give social credit scores to reward or punish certain types of behavior. Ultimately I believe they want the ID to be implanted as a microchip. My video report looks at the global ID that they want all people, including Americans, to be forced to carry.