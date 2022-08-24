The Meaning of Awards to Pelosi

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https://gnews.org/post/p1c8ue56d
It started from 1941, earlier than CCP was founded. CCP started from 1949. This was recognized by the world, now, this system still exists out there. I am the legitimate representative of Chinese