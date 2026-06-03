WARREN BUFFETT BAILS: The Market Drop Nobody Is Preparing For





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7ak3zu-the-final-collapse-debt-jubilee-and-the-end-of-the-fed.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





Warren Buffett just sold off almost everything he owned. Bank of America. His other major holdings. What does that tell you? It tells you he's worried.





In this briefing, retired Lieutenant Colonel Tom Lennox delivers a sobering forecast for investors and homeowners alike. The market will not be propped up. There will be a drop—not a 1929 catastrophe, but a significant correction. And the old rules no longer apply.





Lennox maps the landscape of survival: gold, silver, palladium, platinum, copper—metals with limited supply in the ground are where investment belongs. But stocks? Be very careful. Defense contractors are being accused of trafficking children. Some of the biggest names may not survive the coming purge. The internet is changing. Many of today's tech darlings may disappear when we transition to QFS.





Then there's housing. Florida has already signaled the end of property taxes—for individuals, property taxes are technically not legal anyway. But condominiums? A $400,000 condo today may be worth $35,000 in two years. Why? Because the value is in the building, not the land—and the land isn't yours. Single-family homes on owned land will hold value. Condos and commercial real estate? A disaster waiting to happen.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.