Aliyah Chavez (Kewa Pueblo): Dentistry challenges in Indian Country
11 views
Keywords
homelessnessamerican indianalaska nativedenver march powwowict newscastindian country todayindigenous communitiesmckenzie allen-charmleyshirley snevestewart huntingtonmary peltolafelicia frizzellwounded kneejames smith cree nationnorth central climate adaptation centerrosebud sioux tribespencer trotterswarthmore college
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos