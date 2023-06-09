NASA steals fake moon pebble from senior citizen

Has NASA hit rock bottom, or what? Between their fake Dutch moon rock (petrified wood), stealing an elderly womans 'moon' rock, and recent discovery that their moon rocks have the same amount of water in them as regular old Earth rocks, they have lots of explaining to do! And yet, they continue the silence!
Mirrored -
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.