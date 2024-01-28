Kari Lake War Room · They pump millions of illegals in to hold on to congressional seats

Kari Lake War Room · “They’ve got to pump millions more people who are here illegally in so they can keep their congressional seats that they would otherwise lose because the states are run terribly, and nobody wants to live there anymore. And they're all fleeing.”
@KariLakeWarRoom
@KariLake
https://x.com/KariLakeWarRoom/status/1751453932717785186?s=20
