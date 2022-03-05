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If they Recieve us.....
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1 view • March 05, 2022
If they receive us they receive Christ, but only if we are preaching HIS message. If we truly are preaching His message, than few people will receive us, because the reality is most people reject Jesus, the Truth. Jesus said the majority of people will hate us because of our preaching of His message. But, let's be inspired that the few people that do accept us are accepting Christ :)
For more: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesertHome
For more: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesertHome
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