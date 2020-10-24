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Violent anti-lockdown protests lead to 16 arrests
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92 views • October 24, 2020
Sky News Australia, October 23, 2020
Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters have violently clashed with police in Melbourne resulting in the arrest of 16 people and 96 penalty notices.
Under current restrictions, protests are not considered illegal, but gatherings of more than ten are.
Protesters – many without masks – holding flagpoles and signs attacked mounted police officers and horses as tensions boiled over at the Shrine of Remembrance.
After officers formed a ring of steel around the group, protestors reconvened in South Melbourne where they threw flares and struck a police van.
Premier Daniel Andrews said the unsafe and unlawful protest was “shameful” because it was conducted at the Shrine of Remembrance.
https://www.skynews.com.au/
https://www.youtube.com/user/SkyNewsAustralia/
Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters have violently clashed with police in Melbourne resulting in the arrest of 16 people and 96 penalty notices.
Under current restrictions, protests are not considered illegal, but gatherings of more than ten are.
Protesters – many without masks – holding flagpoles and signs attacked mounted police officers and horses as tensions boiled over at the Shrine of Remembrance.
After officers formed a ring of steel around the group, protestors reconvened in South Melbourne where they threw flares and struck a police van.
Premier Daniel Andrews said the unsafe and unlawful protest was “shameful” because it was conducted at the Shrine of Remembrance.
https://www.skynews.com.au/
https://www.youtube.com/user/SkyNewsAustralia/
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