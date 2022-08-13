Biden's Clown World #16: August 13, 2022

First Published August 13, 2022

'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes. Documenting events via headlines - short reminders of the current status of the nation, 2022.

The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'. (Feel free to share with those needing a reminder of the insanity of Biden and the Democrats.)

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from August 13 and prior recent dates in 2022. Music: Modest Petrovich Mussorgsky, Night on Bald Mountain www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#16 video's memes: Front & last meme: https://www.georgiapacking.org/threads/savage-political-memes.271293/page-201; Desktop wallpapers for background (free to use & share commercially license): https://tinyurl.com/36sfxckz

Links to all headlines:

https://spectatorworld.com/topic/biden-does-his-best-banana-republic-impression/

https://capitalresearch.org/article/the-fbis-bad-apples-part-1/

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kevin-tober/2022/08/09/ruhle-demands-you-stop-calling-fbi-mar-lago-raid-raid

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/fbi-agents-stormed-president-trumps-mar-lago-not-went-melanias-wardrobe-left-mess/

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/trump-shattering-all-fundraising-records-after-fbi-mar-lago-raid-son

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/11/reminder-joe-biden-senate-papers-still-hidden-from-public/

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/08/biden-admin-keeps-contradicting-itself-on-targets-of-the-new-irs-audits/

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/08/11/scalise-democrats-defunding-police-yet-going-to-double-the-size-of-the-irs/

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/be-willing-use-deadly-force-irs-sparks-uproar-over-job-posting

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/08/calculations-show-schumer-manchin-green-boondoggle-bill-will-have-little-impact-on-global-temperature/

https://www.c3headlines.com/2022/08/democrats-new-climate-green-energy-legislation-has-zilch-impact-on-climate-change-per-the-uns-scienc.html

https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/electric-vehicles-may-present-major-problem-during-natural-disaster-evacuations-experts

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/11/1000-israeli-students-call-out-ben-jerrys-hypocrisy-accuse-occupying-native-land-vermont/

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/business/jeffrey-clark/2022/08/11/former-megadonor-says-covid-19-vax-misrepresentations

https://freebeacon.com/democrats/new-hampshire-dems-ad-portrays-left-wing-lawyer-as-blue-collar-mechanic/

https://www.breitbart.com/border/2022/08/11/exclusive-118k-migrants-apprehended-in-july-in-texas-based-border-sectors/

https://www.breitbart.com/border/2022/08/11/mexican-border-city-highway-turns-into-cartel-dumping-ground-for-bodies/

https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/08/11/poll-shift-plurality-migration-makes-us-worse/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/11/whole-foods-ceo-john-mackey-laments-socialists-taking-major-american-institutions/

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/08/cdc-finally-drops-quarantine-distance-and-school-testing-covid-guidelines/

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/08/remember-how-they-supressed-hunters-laptop-story-twitter-announces-midterms-crackdown-on-misleading-election-claims/

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kevin-tober/2022/08/11/abc-rediscovers-afghanistan-withdrawal-disaster-avoids-blaming

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/spencerbrown/2022/08/08/cbs-ukraine-documentary-30-of-us-aid-makes-it-to-front-lines-n2611371

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/tim-graham/2022/08/11/ap-smears-desantis-conservatives-fueling-anti-lgbtq-hate-online

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/11/gavin-newsom-mocks-freedom-loving-governors-florida-texas/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/11/polls-show-vulnerable-democrats-in-trouble-3-months-from-election-night/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/11/poll-majority-of-americans-concerned-about-bidens-mental-health/