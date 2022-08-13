Biden's Clown World #16: August 13, 2022

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First Published August 13, 2022
'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes. Documenting events via headlines - short reminders of the current status of the nation, 2022.
The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'. (Feel free to share with those needing a reminder of the insanity of Biden and the Democrats.)
Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.
Headlines grabbed from articles from August 13 and prior recent dates in 2022. Music: Modest Petrovich Mussorgsky, Night on Bald Mountain www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#16 video's memes: Front & last meme: https://www.georgiapacking.org/threads/savage-political-memes.271293/page-201; Desktop wallpapers for background (free to use & share commercially license): https://tinyurl.com/36sfxckz
Links to all headlines:
https://spectatorworld.com/topic/biden-does-his-best-banana-republic-impression/
https://capitalresearch.org/article/the-fbis-bad-apples-part-1/
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kevin-tober/2022/08/09/ruhle-demands-you-stop-calling-fbi-mar-lago-raid-raid
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/fbi-agents-stormed-president-trumps-mar-lago-not-went-melanias-wardrobe-left-mess/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/trump-shattering-all-fundraising-records-after-fbi-mar-lago-raid-son
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/11/reminder-joe-biden-senate-papers-still-hidden-from-public/
https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/08/biden-admin-keeps-contradicting-itself-on-targets-of-the-new-irs-audits/
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/08/11/scalise-democrats-defunding-police-yet-going-to-double-the-size-of-the-irs/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/be-willing-use-deadly-force-irs-sparks-uproar-over-job-posting
https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/08/calculations-show-schumer-manchin-green-boondoggle-bill-will-have-little-impact-on-global-temperature/
https://www.c3headlines.com/2022/08/democrats-new-climate-green-energy-legislation-has-zilch-impact-on-climate-change-per-the-uns-scienc.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/electric-vehicles-may-present-major-problem-during-natural-disaster-evacuations-experts
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/11/1000-israeli-students-call-out-ben-jerrys-hypocrisy-accuse-occupying-native-land-vermont/
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/business/jeffrey-clark/2022/08/11/former-megadonor-says-covid-19-vax-misrepresentations
https://freebeacon.com/democrats/new-hampshire-dems-ad-portrays-left-wing-lawyer-as-blue-collar-mechanic/
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2022/08/11/exclusive-118k-migrants-apprehended-in-july-in-texas-based-border-sectors/
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2022/08/11/mexican-border-city-highway-turns-into-cartel-dumping-ground-for-bodies/
https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/08/11/poll-shift-plurality-migration-makes-us-worse/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/11/whole-foods-ceo-john-mackey-laments-socialists-taking-major-american-institutions/
https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/08/cdc-finally-drops-quarantine-distance-and-school-testing-covid-guidelines/
https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/08/remember-how-they-supressed-hunters-laptop-story-twitter-announces-midterms-crackdown-on-misleading-election-claims/
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kevin-tober/2022/08/11/abc-rediscovers-afghanistan-withdrawal-disaster-avoids-blaming
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/spencerbrown/2022/08/08/cbs-ukraine-documentary-30-of-us-aid-makes-it-to-front-lines-n2611371
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/tim-graham/2022/08/11/ap-smears-desantis-conservatives-fueling-anti-lgbtq-hate-online
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/11/gavin-newsom-mocks-freedom-loving-governors-florida-texas/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/11/polls-show-vulnerable-democrats-in-trouble-3-months-from-election-night/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/11/poll-majority-of-americans-concerned-about-bidens-mental-health/