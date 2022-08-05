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5.8.22 DEMS plans UNFOLDEXPOSED...not working! HUGE COURT Victories! SOR@S in Trouble! PRAY!
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131 views • May 09, 2022
LT of And We Know.
A Happy Mother’s day to all of you out there.. we love our mothers…I had to use an intro from last year in order to cut more time for the family…you understand. Wanted to highlight the 2000mules movie, some speech input from President Trump, many items to be excited about as the left crumbles, and more vax info.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13zb4b-5.8.22-dems-plans-unfoldexposed...not-working-huge-court-victories-sors-in-.html
A Happy Mother’s day to all of you out there.. we love our mothers…I had to use an intro from last year in order to cut more time for the family…you understand. Wanted to highlight the 2000mules movie, some speech input from President Trump, many items to be excited about as the left crumbles, and more vax info.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13zb4b-5.8.22-dems-plans-unfoldexposed...not-working-huge-court-victories-sors-in-.html
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