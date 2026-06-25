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Keith Heit Genesis Gold Group 06/25/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today our special guest is Keith Heit. He is an expert at Genesis Gold and will be telling us much more about why you need gold and silver in your portfolio.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


To Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/


To purchase "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" as well as "Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" as a combo, please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTICOST-RAPUTRE-SECRET-DOOR-GIFT-OFFER/productinfo/G%2DPRBS/


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


EMP Shield - to get $65 off of your order, please visit :

https://empshield.com/coupon/prophecysale2026/

Promo Code: Prophecysale2026

Valid until 29 May, 2026


Please remember to follow our brand new Facebook page here:

http://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClubOfficial


Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions


To watch over 300 DVDs made at the Prophecy Club, please visit:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/


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goldsilvergenesisgroupprophecy clubstan johnsonkeith heit
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Privacy Policy