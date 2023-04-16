Who Owns Ron DeSantis?

The problem with Ron DeSantis is that he’s totally owned by his globalist donors and RINOs like Karl Rove, Jeb Bush and Paul Ryan. They will do anything to stop Trump and kill off MAGA. He’s 100% Controlled Opposition.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.