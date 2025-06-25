BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Iran Ne Kaleja Thanda Kar Diya 💥 | Bayan by Syed Farooq Shah Saifi | Halat-e-Hazira | Islamic View
Iran Ne Kaleja Thanda Kar Diya 💥 | Bayan by Syed Farooq Shah Saifi | Halat-e-Hazira | Islamic View

https://jamiasaeediadarulquran.com/

https://darulquranalsaeedia.com/

📝 Description:

Duniya ke badalte hue halat mein Iran ki taraf se ki gayi karwai ne poori Muslim dunya ka jazba jagaya.

Syed Farooq Shah Saifi Sahib ne is surat-e-haal par ek dil ko choo lenay wala bayan farmaya jo Muslim unity, hosla aur haq ke saath kharay hone ka paigham deta hai.

⚠️ Yeh bayan kisi siasi agenda ka hissa nahi, balkay Islami nazriya aur sabr ka paigham hai.


📿 Presented by: Jamia Saeedia Darul Quran

📞 Contact: +92 323 0717702


🔥 Hashtags:

#IranNeKalejaThandaKiya #SyedFarooqShahSaifi #IslamicUnity #HalatEHazira #MuslimWorld #IslamicBayan #Iran2025 #JamiaSaeediaDarulQuran #PeaceAndJustice #MuslimResponse

halat e hazira bayanislamic unitymuslim countriesiran ne jawab de diyakaleja thanda kar diyasyed farooq shah saifiiran action 2025islam on justiceiran latest newsmuslim jazba
