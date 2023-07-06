Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks from a boat near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station, following the IAEA’s independent assessment of Japan’s plans to release the treated water stored at the nuclear power station.
https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/multimedia/videos/iaea-director-general-visits-fukushima-daiichi-nuclear-power-station
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.