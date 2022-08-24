18 Steps to the Destruction of America

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





August 24, 2022





The most popular question today is “When will Russia Attack America”? Today Pastor Stan goes back to what God has revealed to His Prophets on the subject. We have to heed the warning from the Lord and make sure that we are prepared physically, and spiritually, when this trouble come.





00:00 – Giving

05:35 – CornerStoneAssetMetals

06:06 – YouTube

07:34 - The Devil’s Playbook

12:32 - Chris Reed Headlines

17:16 - Leslie Johnson Headlines

23:05 - China & Russia

25:05 - The Conflict Order

27:08 - Joseph’s Kitchen





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