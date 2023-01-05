Small steps today can lead to huge spiritual victories tomorrow!

1Thess 34. Biblical heroes like Joshua, David or Paul all had endurance of faith. The challenges or even mundane journey were life lessons. Keep your positive attitude and faith on course God is at work all around you!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.