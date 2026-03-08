BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
RT News - March 8 2026 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
110 views • 2 days ago

March 8, 2026

Nine days in, and the US-Israeli war on Iran continues to engulf the Middle East. Donald Trump threatens to raise the stakes yet further, laying all the blame for the deadly violence on the Islamic Republic. Washington denies being behind the bombing that took the lives of 175 people - mostly children - at a primary school in Iran on the conflict's opening day. That's despite evidence mounting that the airstrike was fired by American forces. The Lebanese capital also comes under IDF attack - with scores of civilian casualties reported across the country as West Jerusalem demands Beirut exert more control over Hezbollah. A show of global support. From London to Seoul, thousands of protesters condemn the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, and demand peace.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

