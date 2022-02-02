Dispelling the Myth of, 'A Pandemic of the Unvaccinated' - Canadian Covid Care Alliance

It's time to stop the mandates, the passports, the inoculation of children, all of it.



In our latest video “Dispelling the Myth of A Pandemic of the Unvaccinated” The Canadian Covid Care Alliance reveals shocking truths using Ontario’s own public health data. A proper analysis of this data shows that the vaccine mandates have completely failed to control COVID-19 case growth and that the fully vaccinated are contracting COVID-19 at higher rates than the unvaccinated. Even more, it shows that hospital capacity is being stretched by the vaccinated and not the unvaccinated. And to top it all off it provides definitive proof that the pandemic has been over since early March 2021 when the death counts due to COVID-19 became negligible.



This means that the government has been unjustly extending emergency measures and limiting the freedoms of Ontarians for almost a full year, and govs of the world.



Credit Canadian Covid Care Alliance

canadiancovidcarealliance.org