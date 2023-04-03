Rev. 3-4. What is the meaning of life? Why is there Evil? Why is there human suffering?

What is the reason for human suffering? Why does evil exist? What is the meaning of Life? Who is the antichrist? It is all about the second age of Christianity!The Bible prophecies the last days or the end times of the ways of men when the Wisdom from Jehovah, as opposed to the wisdom from men James 3:15ff, will be restored Dan. 12:4. The last days or end times will be 43 years of spiritual warfare. Before we can fight the good fight of faith we must know who the enemy is. That is why Satan must be identified as the man of sin, the antichrist, and the first preacher of men 2 Thess. 2:3. In the garden of Eden Satan's spirit was created and he was miraculously educated like Adam and Eve. In the book of Job, he was a man given great powers to oppose the Lord. Now he is a demon and antichrist who possesses the bodies of men pretending to be Christ, a fallen angel, lizard person, or whatever so that men can eat from the tree of knowledge of good and evil and "try-out" every wind of the doctrine of men. Surely you have wondered how men can believe absurd things with great conviction. This is why many people believe everyone else is crazy and going to hell. This is why Saul believed Satan was Elohim 2 Thess. 2:4, when Satan told him that Elohim was singular in number and that Christ did not come in the flesh. Satan then convinced Saul that Christ and Christians were blasphemers. This is how Saul, before his conversion, in all good conscience, persecuted Christians. The Lord had stepped back and allowed Satan to pretend to be the Lord when Satan brought pain, suffering, and death to Job and his family. Job in believing that Satan was the Lord 2 Thess. 2:4, believed, then that he knew the mind of God when only the Spirit of God knows the mind of the Lord 1 Cor. 2:11. Satan the anti-christ convinces men that Christ does not have all authority, and that He is not the only mediator between Elohim and men and that we can preach like Elohim, and give to the world bibles and religions like Elohim. So for 6,000 years, of men, Satan the father of all liars convinced men that the subjective truth and pseudo-science of men was superior to the ways of Elohim. As we began Christian spiritual warfare, we would do well to see if we know the mind of the Lord 1 Cor. 2:7 and try to answer the 40 questions the Lord asked Job 38:1ff.

I am Randall Maxwell, the watchman for the second age of Christianity, and it is my responsibility to give to you the Lord's warning that it is time to repent of following the antichrist for the second coming of Christ is at hand Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30; James 5:7-11.

Satan will continue to rule over this world as the antichrist in these last days or end times with his mega sword Rev. 6:2, of every wind of the doctrine of men, everything that doesn't work and causes suffering, pain, and death. In about 2065 AD, the Perfect Law of Liberty will give us everything about life and godliness. It will give us every spiritual blessing in Christ and free us from every wind of the doctrine of men John 8:32. It holds the meaning of Life, and means peace on earth for Christians that inherit the new heaven and earth for the last 730 years of men, Matt. 5:5; Eph. 2:7; 2 Peter. 3.

In 340 AD, for the second great fall of man, Satan, the man of sin, the antichrist, lied to us and convinced us that we could preach and give to the world bibles and religions like Jehovah 2 Thess. 2:10; Rom. 5:12. We were forced to patiently suffer under the ways of men for 1680 years 2 Thess. 2:3; James 5:7-11. The world is falling apart because the Lord has stepped back and hid His face, power, glory, majesty, love, and Bible for 1680 years, so there could be two ages of Christianity! There has not been a Christian on this earth for 1680 years! The subjective truth and pseudo-science of men are missing the mark of the supernatural objective truth from Elohim. It will be blasphemy to oppose the Royal Law when it is back Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30; Rev. 18:4; Matt. 7:21ff. It is time for all men, everywhere to repent, for the second coming of Christ is at hand!

For modern men to be Christians, we must repent of the ways of men, be poor in spirit, and humble ourselves like little children. We have about 42 years in these last days of the kingdoms of men, just like early Christians did in Rev. 2, 3.

