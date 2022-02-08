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UK's Link Liability Bill Is Pure Insanity
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64 views • February 08, 2022
Hard to parody things these days. Yes, the UK government did propose everything I've said in the video in it's 'Online Safety Bill' (AKA 'Online Harms' bill). Yes, if you have users and there is a hyperlink anywhere on your site, UK government has said you're liable. For jail. Maybe. Who knows? Only the all encompassing Secretary of State does.
You can find all of the cited screenshots here:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/985033/Draft_Online_Safety_Bill_Bookmarked.pdf
Department for Culture, Media and Sport's email:
[email protected]
Secretary of State also wants to jail people faster:
"She appears to want to beef the bill up considerably - potentially reinstating the option for technology executives to face prison if they fail to remove what she called "harmful algorithms".
And she does not seem keen to give them the current two-year grace period to get their houses in order - telling the joint committee that six months is a better timeline."
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-59509702
Credit to Joycap for assisting with this video's creation.
"Take a Chance" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
You can find all of the cited screenshots here:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/985033/Draft_Online_Safety_Bill_Bookmarked.pdf
Department for Culture, Media and Sport's email:
[email protected]
Secretary of State also wants to jail people faster:
"She appears to want to beef the bill up considerably - potentially reinstating the option for technology executives to face prison if they fail to remove what she called "harmful algorithms".
And she does not seem keen to give them the current two-year grace period to get their houses in order - telling the joint committee that six months is a better timeline."
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-59509702
Credit to Joycap for assisting with this video's creation.
"Take a Chance" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
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