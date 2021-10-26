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2024 Sleeper Candidate: Will Jim Caviezel run for President of USA?
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72 views • October 26, 2021
Today on TruNews with frustration building with lockdowns and now lockouts, and the ever-increasing encroachment on American liberties due to COVID, is there still an opportunity for change?
Within the MAGA movement, disenchantment on the progress made by former President Trump, and his endorsement of vaccines, are causing some concerned Americans to look for someone to speak on their behalf.
Is it possible that in 2024 we could see that voice be Jim Caviezel of ‘Passion of the Christ’ fame, proclaiming Reaganesque renewal for the nation?
Rick Wiles, Kerry Kinsey, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/26/21
Within the MAGA movement, disenchantment on the progress made by former President Trump, and his endorsement of vaccines, are causing some concerned Americans to look for someone to speak on their behalf.
Is it possible that in 2024 we could see that voice be Jim Caviezel of ‘Passion of the Christ’ fame, proclaiming Reaganesque renewal for the nation?
Rick Wiles, Kerry Kinsey, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/26/21
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